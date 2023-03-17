EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has driven into a building in the 300 block of Fares Avenue.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Emergency crews were dispatched to Royal Deal Vehicle sales, located behind the Rally’s on East Virginia Street. Evansville Police and fire crews are on still on scene.

Authorities are working to get officials to the scene to survey the damage to the building. There have yet to be any reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.