BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT)– One year ago, the landscape of Bremen changed forever. Hundreds of homes and buildings were destroyed, including Bethlehem Baptist Church. This weekend, the church took time to reflect on the past year and lift each other up.

“We woke up in our homes dry, without our town on the ground, so much better than last year. Last night we had a memorial service. It was good for the community to get together and continue healing,” says Pastor T.J. Miliam.

Miliam sheltered in the church basement as the tornado ripped the church apart. Hours after the tornado, he stayed in what was left of the church and ministered to those who survived the tornado.

“When the sun rose up, you could really start to see the devastation everywhere. You really realized how massive and widespread this is going to be,” he says.

Bonnie Darghty and her husband are members of the church and came the Sunday after the storm to see what was still standing.

“Part of the church was there. Of course, there were some bricks off, but the whole fellowship hall was gone. There was nothing but a concrete slab that it sat on,” she says.

After being displaced, they were forced to meet in other places. In the beginning, they met in a different church building. Then they moved to Bremen Elementary School, with eyes on the future.

“Right now we are rebuilding our Fellowship Hall and we fairly close on it, maybe a few months away, and we will be moving out of here and in there,” Miliam says.

Miliam says after they move into the Fellowship Hall, they will begin building a new sanctuary.