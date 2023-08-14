OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — August marks Brescia University’s first official month of service. The University is making a special commitment to live out the Brescia Difference with an institution-wide goal of 1000 servant hours.

Father Larry Hostetter, the university president, says the goal helps zero in on the fourth component of the Brescia Difference: promotion of servant leadership.

The Brescia Difference is respect for the sacred, devotion to learning, commitment to growth in virtue, promotion of servant leadership.

As of Monday, Aug. 14, the institution and those connected to it have dedicated roughly 750 hours so far to giving back to the community.

Duda Feres, a rising junior at the university, says she volunteered her time at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. Feres says the collaboration between the Student Affairs Office and the Institutional Advancement Office is a great introduction for new students.

“Committing this month of August — especially when we have all the new freshman coming in– I think we can really show them what being a Brescia student is… Being apart of that leadership and being a servant person, I think that’s really important,” said Feres.

Officials say students have contributed volunteer work through time at soup kitchens, the River Park Center, and working at crisis centers.

The University plans to share its final service hour total in September.