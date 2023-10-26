HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Madisonville is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Brewer Retail Development at Town Center Madisonville.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on October 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 595 Whittington Drive in Madisonville. During the ceremony, the names of the retail businesses that will be part of Phase II Development from Brewer Retail Development will also be revealed. The $30 million development will also bring more shopping opportunities to the community along with job creation and economic growth.

The groundbreaking will also be streamed live on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.