Bridge over I-465 to close Monday for replacement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– The first of two long-term bridge closures in southern Marion County is slated to begin next week.

The South Keystone Avenue bridge over I-465 is scheduled to close Monday, Aug. 23, and is expected to remain closed for about four months as the bridge is replaced. The detour will follow Thompson Road, Madison Avenue, Shelby Street, and Hanna Avenue.

The existing South Keystone Avenue and Mooresville Road Bypass bridges will be demolished and fully reconstructed during the extended closures. The Mooresville Road Bypass bridge is expected to close in September and will be closed for about three months.

Safely demolishing the bridge that goes over I-465 will require lane closures. The lane closures will occur at night to minimize traffic impacts. Demolition is scheduled to begin Monday night with the South Keystone Avenue spans over I-465 westbound before progressing over I-465 eastbound. No demolition work will happen over live traffic.

One lane of I-465 may be closed starting at 9 p.m. each night as weather permits, and the middle lane may be closed starting at 11 p.m. One lane of I-465 will remain open with 20-minute closures between I-65 and U.S. 31/East Street. Traffic backups will be given time to clear between stoppages, and all lanes are expected to reopen before the morning commute.

Temporary concrete barriers will also be installed to close the inside and outside shoulders of I-465 shoulders near South Keystone Avenue for construction.

Similar traffic patterns are expected to begin in September for the replacement of the Mooresville Road Bypass bridge over I-465. The detour for this closure will follow High School Road, Thompson Road, and Mann Road.