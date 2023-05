HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions are now in place to allow for bridge deck overlays to be placed over Pigeon Creek and Diamond Avenue in Evansville. One lane will be closed at a time while crews work on the bridge. The northbound ramp from Diamond Ave. onto Highway 41 will also be closed.

The official detour form the Diamond Ave. ramp will be U.S. 41 southbound to the Lloyd, back to Hwy 41 north.

All work is expected to last through the beginning of July.