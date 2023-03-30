SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s going to sound like the summer of ’69 during Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Canadian treasure Bryan Adams will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day concert on Friday, May 26.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President J. Douglas

Boles said. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking

along to hit after hit during his performance.”

This will be Adams’ first performance in the Indianapolis area since 2010, and he’s expected to play songs from his latest album “So Happy It Hurts,” as well as classics like “Run to You,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” and “‘Summer of 69.”

’90s band Soul Asylum, of “Runaway Train” fame, will be the opening act.

Tickets for the Carb Day concert on sale now at IMS.com. They can also be bought by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-INDY (4639), as well in person at the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

General admission tickets start at just $30 and also include access to the final practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500. There are also pit package upgrades for $55 and VIP tickets for $250. Prices are likely to go up closer to race day.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.