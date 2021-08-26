Bucshon thanks those serving America in Kabul

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT)– Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.) says his heart breaks for those who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.
Dr. Buschon issued a statement regarding the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport.
“Today’s attacks on the Kabul airport are an egregious act of violence. My heart breaks for all the Americans and Afghans who lost their lives or were injured at the hands of terrorists, and my deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who we have lost today,” said Congressman Bucshon.
To the brave men and women in uniform who are selflessly serving our country in Kabul, I thank you. It is because of your sacrifice that countless lives have been saved and that we are still able to get Americans to safety. America’s top priority now should be to get all Americans safely back on U.S. soil.Dr. Larry Bucshon