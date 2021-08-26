Bucshon thanks those serving America in Kabul

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT)– Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.) says his heart breaks for those who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.

Dr. Buschon issued a statement regarding the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport.

“Today’s attacks on the Kabul airport are an egregious act of violence. My heart breaks for all the Americans and Afghans who lost their lives or were injured at the hands of terrorists, and my deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who we have lost today,” said Congressman Bucshon.