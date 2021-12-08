Bucshon votes to pass the National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – On December 8 Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the NDAA, for Fiscal Year 2022.
“I am proud to support the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 that will provide critical funds to support a robust military, provide a pay raise for our troops, and strengthen the ability of our armed forces to combat global threats. The passage of this bill on the House floor brings us one step closer to providing our country with critical resources to protect and bolster American national security interests,” said Congressman Bucshon.
Parts of this year’s NDAA include:
- A 2.7% pay increase for troops.
- Investments in emerging technologies, such as AI, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, and autonomous systems to help our military keep up with rapid developments of technology worldwide.
- Prohibits a dishonorable discharge for servicemembers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccination and requires uniform procedures for vaccine exemptions.
- Requires the Department of Defense to develop a contingency plan to retrieve Americans left behind in Afghanistan.
- Requires the Department of Defense to formulate a plan to address the aircraft, combat vehicles, & other U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.
- Halts President Biden’s cuts to shipbuilding by providing funding for 13 new battle force ships, including two Virginia-class submarines.
- Requires the Department of Defense to reduce its reliance on service, supplies, and materials from China and Russia.
- This bill does NOT include red flag gun provisions that were included in the House’s original version. Congressman Bucshon joined over 100 of his Republican colleagues in a letter urging the removal of these provisions.
- Additionally, this bill does NOT include a provision requiring women to register for the Selective Service Act.