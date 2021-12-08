Bucshon votes to pass the National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – On December 8 Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the NDAA, for Fiscal Year 2022.

“I am proud to support the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 that will provide critical funds to support a robust military, provide a pay raise for our troops, and strengthen the ability of our armed forces to combat global threats. The passage of this bill on the House floor brings us one step closer to providing our country with critical resources to protect and bolster American national security interests,” said Congressman Bucshon.

Parts of this year’s NDAA include: