Henderson, KY (WEHT) – With the support of Vanderburgh County Council, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners awarded the Buffalo Trace Council Boy Scouts of America $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The funds go to non-profit organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buffalo Trace Council provides scouting initiatives to over 2,000 boys across 15 counties in southwest Indiana and southern Illinois.