HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commissioners will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Burdette Park’s new pickleball and tennis courts on Thursday, November 16.

The new project, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), replaced the existing four tennis courts with six pickleball courts and two tennis courts. The initiative also included the replacement of the perimeter fence, complete removal and replacement of the asphalt playing surface with new markings, installation of LED lights and an upgraded water drainage system which will help prevent the formation of cracks. The project will also get an acrylic topcoat will be completed in the spring due to the specific air temperature needed for application.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Burdette Park, located at 5301 Nurrenbern Rd. in Evansville.