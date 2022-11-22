PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry County Emergency Management just issued a burn ban notice on Tuesday due to extremely dry conditions.

The notice was signed by the fire chiefs of Anderson Township Fire Department, Central Perry Fire Department, Rome Fire Department, Cannelton Fire Department, Tell City Fire Department, Troy Fire Department and Perry County Fire-Rescue. The ban prohibits open burning including:

Uncontained campfires and other recreational fires

Any fire in an outdoor location where the fuel being burned is NOT completely contained in an incinerator or approved fire pit, with the exception of barbeque grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane type fuel

The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris from building construction activities.

However, officials say small campfires in an approved fire pit or ring and barbeque grills fueled by charcoal or propane type fuel is allowed.

The ban will be in place until conditions have improved, and it is deemed safe to be lifted by the fire chiefs.