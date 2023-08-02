HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Some students in the Henderson County School System won’t have bus service when the new school year starts.

School officials say it’s due to a shortage of bus drivers. A letter was sent to parents saying bus service will not be available in two areas. The school system says areas from Sand Lane to Washington Street and from Atkinson Street to Alvasia Street will now be walker areas.

That means students living in those areas will either have to walk or be driven to and from school. The letter says the school system is working to find more bus drivers.