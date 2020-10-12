Bus driver shortage reported at Warrick Co. Schools

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Schools announced on Facebook that a significant number of bus drivers won’t be able to drive on Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following statement was sent out Sunday evening:

We were notified Sunday that a significant number of the Castle area bus drivers who serve the WCSC will be unable to drive their assigned routes due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This will affect both AM and PM routes on Monday – 10-12-2020. The schools impacted by this situation are listed as follows: (1.) Castle High School; (2.) Castle North Middle School; (3.) Castle South Middle School; (4.) John H. Castle Elementary; (5.) Newburgh Elementary; and (5.) Sharon Elementary. We are strongly encouraging parents who are able to transport their students to their respective school to do so. The buses that will be affected could be operating as much as 45 minutes to an hour behind schedule due to complications with getting substitute and/or alternate drivers.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)