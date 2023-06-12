HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Busch Light announced on June 12 the launch of a limited-edition, flavored lager with its second seasonal flavor drop, Busch Light Peach.

Officials say it combines the classic taste of a cold and smooth Busch Light with a crisp and refreshing hint of peach.

Officials also say the debut of Busch Light Peach aligns with the peak peach season, and the new flavor innovation with a 4.1% ABV is being released so Busch Light fans can enjoy their favorite beer while spending time at the lake, casting a rod from the dock or after a hike in the great outdoors.

Officials state starting June 12, consumers can find Busch Light Peach in 12, 24 and 30 packs of 12-ounce cans plus 25-ounce cans at participating retailers in 37 states until it sells out, and this comes after Busch Light Apple was retired after three years (2020-2022).