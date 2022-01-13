Business as usual in the Tri-State after Supreme Court ruling

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- In the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out a mandate for large employers to either require employees to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 daily, local businesses and economic leaders say they’re ready to move on with business as usual.

AmeriQual employs hundreds of people at their facility along Highway 41 in northern Vanderburgh County but rather than requiring vaccinations, Mirsada Salihovic says they’ve been incentivizing employees, including new hires, to be vaccinated.

Salihovic says they believe employers have a “responsibility to provide a safe working environment for their people” to keep everyone safe and working. Still, she says the debate over requiring or simply incentivizing vaccinations has been tough, calling it an “emotional topic.”

Across the Tri-State, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney says the Supreme Court made the right call by putting the decision over requiring employee vaccinations in the hands of employers. Barney says she believes local businesses understand the balance between employee safety and meeting demand.

Barney says she is monitoring legislation in Indianapolis that could prohibit businesses from requiring being vaccinated against COVID-19. Salihovic, meanwhile, says AmeriQual will continue its policy of incentivizing, but not requiring, the vaccine.