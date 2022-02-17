EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In 2019, a company was denied a new digital billboard because it didn’t meet code. A lawsuit was filed against the city of Evansville, saying the code was unconstitutional and violated freedom of speech rights. Now, the sign ordinance is being rewritten and several business owners are opposed to it.

“The problem is that they’re trying to change the square footage as well as the language,” said Kip Husk, owner of Husk Signs. “It’s not just a language change. It is literally a one tenth scale model of what the code used to be.”

The proposed ordinance has much tighter restrictions, changing how tall and lit up a sign can be, as well as how big.

“Literally going from the maximum of in some cases 500 square feet to 50 square feet. One tenth…” added Husk.

The ordinance would even restrict the number of menu signs are allowed in drive-thrus at fast food restaurants. Many say these changes are unrealistic.

“That would work for small businesses, but not any businesses of any large scale or size,” said Scott Elpers, owner of Custom Signage.

The Are Plan Commission agreed with the business owners who spoke out against the proposal.

“I wouldn’t approve this ordinance as it is,” said Lon Walters of the Area Plan Commission. “My sign couldn’t stand up as it is. And if I had it moved back from the road, according to those setbacks, it wouldn’t serve any purpose.”

Many members said they need more time to re-write a new detailed proposal.

“We have to go specifically by the speed of the cars on the street, the location – whether it’s residential or all commercial, the height,” said Ron Beane of the Area Plan Commission. “Everything needs to be rated so that we know that in these locations this is what they need, and in other locations, something smaller might be adequate.”

The Commission will collaborate with business owners to come up with an agreement together.