Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured.

No charges were filed, and police did not administer a breath test because they didn’t have any reason to believe the driver was drinking. He was cited for passing the barricades.

Officials say this is not the first time an impatient driver has done something like this.

“This is the second time in over a month where water crews have been working out in a public street, and someone had driven around the barricades, endangering our workers,” says Justin Guetling. EWSU Water Distribution Manager.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility got the call about a water main break around 2:30 this morning. When setting up to make repairs, crews noticed a van driving east in the westbound lanes. The person drove directly into the sinkhole, causing the pavement to collapse.

“No one was injured, and no one was actually in the hole at the time repairing this,” says Guetling.

The van landed on a gas main, further complicating the repairs that were already underway.

“It is going to be very time consuming. There is a lot of intricate pieces that must be done when you are talking about a major repair in the roadway,” says Guetling.

Nearby businesses say they were surprised to see the van sticking out of the road when coming into the office.

“It was funny and crazy to see all the lights flashing and everybody was kind of running around, trying to get the car out,” says Herb Kahre, the General Manager at Ace Construction.

Kahre says they were able to open as normal, with some modifications.

“When you close down Franklin Street in front of your office, nobody can get into your showroom. But we do have all of our phones working, and our guys out in the field doing those jobs, so at least we are making money that way,” he says.

A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for the areas bounded by Pigeon Creek, Fulton Avenue, West Franklin Street, and 7th Avenue. The area of west Franklin and 7th is closed until further notice.