HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped suspect possibly heading south towards Vanderburgh County.

According to police, Keyvan Shamaal Fellows escaped from custody at the Warrick Trail Apartments area, still in handcuffs. Police state Fellows has an outstanding warrant through the Indianapolis Parole Board.

Police warn to not approach Fellows if seen and to call 911 immediately.