EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Curt and Jennifer Welte are looking on the bright side after their store, Camilla’s Closet, fell victim to a burglary on Monday morning. Thieves busted through their front door, targeting the jewelry department. But “Curt the Jeweler” says the joke is actually on the culprits.

“I think they thought we had expensive things out there, but all our good stuff goes into the vaults at night,” said Curt.

The pallet of wedding bands stolen were actually just samples for customers to try on before placing an order, nothing of great value. They said the door cost more than what was taken.

The owners say they were even more satisfied knowing the thieves ran into some trouble while fleeing.

“Judging from the way the wedding bands sample line that they took was strewn across the parking lot, it appears they tripped over a part of a Christmas tree that I had not yet loaded into my trailer,” added Curt. “I think they likely hit the ground pretty hard. I’m pretty proud of not getting that in the trailer quite yet.”

Just one day later and there are barely any signs left behind of a break-in. The glass door was replaced by 9:30 the morning of the incident. The Weltes said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring support they’ve seen on social media and in store, including seeing customers come in to offer their help in the clean-up process. Jennifer Welte said the hardest thing to swallow is knowing someone purposely tried to take away what they worked hard building, but she said they are trying to take a negative situation and make the best outcome.

“I told the kids this morning in the car to pray for the people who have done this because hopefully this will be a wakeup call to them, that this isn’t the right path and hopefully this will be the last time that they’ve committed a crime,” said Jennifer. “So that’s what our prayers are for the people who have done this.”

We reached out to the Evansville Police Department for an update on the investigation but we have not heard back yet.