HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– A major softball tournament is going on in the Tri-State this week. The Vincennes Sting is one of the teams playing the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals, and is led by a coach who fought for her life to be here today.

Jada Camden is a survivor. At just 16 years old, she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, which is a rare cancer that attacks the bones and the surrounding soft tissue. Camden was an avid athlete and softball star in her hometown of Vincennes, and did not let the diagnosis stop her.

“I played a couple tournaments during the summer when I first started treatment,” she said.

During treatment, doctors said she needed surgery and told her she may not be able to play again.

“It would have not healed properly. I more than likely, probably, would have lost my foot,” she said.

Camden said no to surgery and yes to playing through the pain.

“I pushed through it and played. Because, I mean, I wanted to be in the field, it’s just where my heart is and I love it,” Camden said.

Today, Camden is cancer free, and coaches alongside two former teammates who played with her during the battle.

“She came and pitched for most of our tournaments, when still going through chemo treatments and everything else. It was inspirational,” said Hayden Brown, a former teammate who is coaching with Camden.

“Just to watch her overcome and persevere during the season for the two years I played with her was just amazing,” said Katie Kixmiller, who is also a former teammate coaching alongside Camden.

The trio now coach the Vincennes Sting. Players say Camden is an inspiration.

“I feel very inspired by her because she battled very hard and I am proud of her for that. I am excited that she is our coach,” said Megga Lutchfield and Daylin Thompson, Vincennes Sting players.