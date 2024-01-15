OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march was cancelled due to weather, but Candace Olusola wasn’t going to let snow stop her from continuing a legacy of change.

“My story is literally just a snippet of a whole world of stories,” says Olusola, the keynote speaker at KWC.

The Owensboro native is a first-generation American, born to Nigerian immigrant parents, and spent her entire childhood finding her way in a predominantly white area.

“Legislatures have changed, but we haven’t necessarily changed how we see and view people. I really wanted to share with my community without making it seem like I was attacking the community [and] opening the eyes of the community in ways that I didn’t know how to articulate as a kid,” says Olusola.

City officials and students listened as she talked about her time as an Owensboro High School student, graduating pharmacy school and doing it all while enduring several health issues with no known diagnosis.

“I was in and out of doctors all over Kentucky. They could not figure out what was wrong with me. My body was shutting down due to realizing that I was carrying so much of the weight and the burden, and watching my family do the same. My body did not respond well to those stresses,” says Olusola.

Now, she is using her experiences to help others navigate their personal and professional growth holistically, and letting Martin Luther King Jr.’s vulnerabilty inspire her along the way.

“I love how he was open about how he didn’t always feel strong. It seemed like for him, sometimes he can only see, maybe a couple steps in front of him, but that was enough for him. Maybe if I take this step, there will be another step illuminated in the right direction,” says Olusola.