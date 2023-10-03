HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and the Owensboro Area Shelter and Information Services (OASIS) is helping to bring awareness by holding their annual Candlelight Vigil.

The vigil will take place on Tuesday, October 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College. This event is free and open to the public, and is a way for members of the community to remember all those who have been lost due to domestic violence.