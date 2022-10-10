(WEHT) – As we get closer to Halloween, everyone is getting prepared for the holiday, buying costumes and of course, candy.

However, officials tell us some candy may be harder to get a hold of this year. Reports say candy producers all over will be struggling to keep up with this season’s demand due to the rise in inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s, a major candy producer, has already put out a transparent statement saying they will not be able to meet the spike in demand. Consumer science experts suggest this may be a good year to shop locally and support small candy businesses in town.

Here are a few local candy shops around the Tri-State to get your Halloween candy this year.

Evansville:

Sweet Schmitt’s Candy

Mike Libs & the Chocolate Factory

Stephen Libs Finer Chocolates

Jasper:

Chocolate Bliss and Kitchen Essentials

Henderson:

Miss Marva’s Sweets

Owensboro:

Andria’s Candies

Experts also suggest looking in stores ahead of the end of October to ensure you can snag some of your favorite candies.