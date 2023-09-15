HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) is giving away hundreds of pairs of shoes during the Riverwalk Communities annual Cruise-In and Sock Hop.

The giveaway will begin on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at 401 SE Sixth Street and will continue while supplies last. Earlier this year, CAPE gave away 16,000 pairs of shoes, in addition to sleeping bags and other items donated by Colombia Sportswear. Since then the organization has been distributing the apparel to people in need though various partnerships with local churches, shelters and other groups.

CAPE addresses community needs in a nonjudgmental and respectful manner to promote economic and social self-sufficiency, and has been providing services to the residents of Vanderburgh, Posey and Gibson Counties since 1965. CAPE’s Programs include the Head Starts and Early Head Start programs, childcare, Foster Grandparents, home weatherization, homeless housing services and the state of Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program. CAPE also provides homeownership counseling and down payment assistance, financial literacy classes and affordable housing units for rental and purchase.