EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) Energy Assistance Program will begin on February 20.

Officials say CAPE will start taking in-person appointments for the Energy Assistance Program. Vanderburgh County applicants can start to call to make an appointment starting February 6.

Gibson and Posey County residents will still continue to mail in their applications.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to CAPE at (812)-425-4241 or on their website.