HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Union County man leads police on an almost two-hour chase through three counties.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Clinton D. Snyder was arrested after deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance outside of Morganfield.

Snyder left the scene as the call came in and was later located by Sturgis police. Officers made a traffic stop, and Snyder hit the gas, almost hitting an officer.

The chase moved into Crittenden County, where officers say Snyder struck a sheriff’s vehicle before continuing back into Union County.

Police say the chase moved to Webster County.

A short time later, Snyder crashed into an earth embankment, where Union County Sheriff Jason Thomas hit Snyder’s truck.

Synder was booked on numerous felonies and misdemeanor charges.