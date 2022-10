WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Dispatch confirmed State Road 61 is shut down at Roeder Road due to a severe traffic accident.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff, the two-car crash resulted in one person being thrown from their vehicle. Reports say a medical helicopter has responded to the scene. There is currently no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information and will update this story as more becomes available.