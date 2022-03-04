Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A car is still in the Ohio River after some one drove into it by accident.

It happened around 9:00 Thursday night by the red walking bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue.

Deyasmizmara McFarland and Corion Jordan were stopped near the Ohio Street bridge and were about to pull away when police say the driver accidentally put the car in drive instead of reverse.

By the time police arrived, McFarland had already made it back to shore, but Jordan was hanging onto a tree with water over his head.

“Hypothermia was obviously the primary concern and being in the water even just 15 minutes at 52 degrees, hypothermia was definitely setting in,” said Evansville Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Firefighters quickly got the man out of the water and immediately wrapped him in a blanket to warm him up. Both people were taken to the hospital.

First responders say the rescue was a team effort. Because the location is near railroad tracks, first responders had to coordinate to make sure there were no trains coming.

“We had so many kinds of first responders here. EPD, the fire department, and AMR and everybody working together for one goal- to save a life and that happened last night, said Sergeant Anna Gray, Evansville Police Department.

As for the car, that could be a while. It may be a few weeks until firefighters can even get it out.

“The high water, water temperatures and current we’re dealing with- there is zero chance we are going to risk any firefighter’s lives to recover a vehicle. It is in the water and I guarantee it is not moving. It has found it’s resting point,” said Larson.

Once the river levels go down and water temperatures warm up, Larson says they will try to get the vehicle out.