OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Oakland City Police say they arrested a man after getting a report about someone offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.

Reports say officers were called to Oakland City New Lake Campground for a vehicle “hung up past the primitive camping area.” According to officers, when they arrived at the scene, they met Corbin Wira, 28, of Oakland City who seemed visibly anxious.

Reports say Wira had a visible pocketknife on him which led to a full pat down of Wira’s person. Wira admitted to having a handgun in his possession which officers say they found in his backpack. The investigation further revealed 74 grams of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles loaded with methamphetamine at the scene.

Wira was arrested and transported to the Gibson County Jail on the charges of:

Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon

Dealing in Methamphetamine

Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe

Wira is being held without bond at this time.