EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cardinals Caravan made its annual stop in Evansville on Sunday evening and everyone had a smile on their face, including current first baseman Alec Burleson.

“I got to hold three babies, said Burleson. “So it’s awesome because I love babies.”

But meeting fans and signing autographs were not the only to-do list items to take care of, especially when you travel with an eccentric mascot like Fredbird.

“Fredbird is the worst when it comes to food,” said former Cardinal, Xavier Scruggs. “Like he eats everything he like and he’s always excited about taking the food from everybody else.”

But while the players and alumni are not keeping a close eye on their mascot, they focus on building bonds.

“It’s exciting,” said Burleson. “Just to be able to meet fans face-to-face and feel their support face-to-face is awesome. And, you know, getting to catch up with some of the guys and also meet some of the alumni is awesome, too.”

“Any time you have an opportunity to do these events or you get to see the fans and see the support that you have, it’s extremely special and you don’t want to take it for granted,” said Scruggs. “It reminds you of kind of what your goals are as a team and individually. And then you also get to see and touch fans and be able to really see those personalities. And they’re not just people sitting in the stands, they are people that really care and are passionate about the game.”

“People think or talk about soccer, about being a global sport and it is but baseball is not far behind,” said Spanish radio broadcaster Polo Ascencio. “Baseball is not far behind. And we can see it with the WBC, the World Baseball Classic, and what Japan did. With the USA, with Mexico and Puerto Rico. So baseball is growing not only in numbers and technology, but also in fandom. Baseball is alive and well, and I’m just excited and happy to be part of it. Doing the broadcast in Spanish for the Cardinals.”

Opening day in St. Louis will be on Thursday, April, 4 when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.