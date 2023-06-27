VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is warning the public about carfentanil, a synthetic opioid popping up in the county.

“People don’t really get second chances with this. It can kill someone very easily,” says Steve Lockyear, the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Lockyear says he noticed Carfentanil showing up on toxicology reports a few weeks ago, after being contacted by the health department.

“This is more dangerous than fentanyl, if that is not dangerous enough,” Lockyear says.

The deadly drug is typically used as a tranquilizer for large animals, like elephants. But now, officials say other drugs are being laced with carfentanil. “

“When you are buying stuff on the street, you literally do not have any idea of what you are getting and what strength it is. So we find that people are rapidly overdosing and succumb to this without even realizing themselves that something bad is going on.” Lockyear says.

“The drug supply has been contaminated, that is what I like to call it, with fentanyl… it is in meth, cocaine,…” says Nate Boyett, the president of Boyett Treatment Center.

Boyett has a Narcan box on the outside of the treatment center. He says he normally sees one person come by to get a dose. But now he is seeing several different people come daily. Boyett also says people are coming into his treatment center and testing positive for carfentanil without realizing it.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, 17 people have died from overdoses this year. 4 overdoses were from fentanyl, 7 are from fentanyl mixed with meth, and 3 people overdosed from taking fentanyl with mixed with cocaine. Last year, there were 77 overdose deaths and 21 were caused by fentanyl.