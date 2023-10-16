HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Carver Community Organization will hold its 78th annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16 at the Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital’s Pavilion room.

This annual meeting, “Community Resilience” will feature Carver Alumna Crystal Livers, founder of Crystal Clear Communications. The organization provides consultation and public services for clients in a range of industries. Livers has practiced public relations for more than 20 years, and her experience includes more than a decade leading communications at Indianapolis Power & Light, where she served as the corporate spokesperson, managed media relations and led the communications team.

All funding from ticket sales will directly benefit the efforts of the Carver in the areas of early childhood development, youth programs, family services and senior volunteerism and recreation.