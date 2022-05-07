Boonville, Ind. (WEHT)– Warrick County CASA was horsing around in Boonville today, but all for a good cause. The organization held their first carnival themed fundraiser at Funxion Events.

Kids of all ages ventured out for games, carriage rides, a silent auction and cakewalk. Abbey and Brent Adcock went to support one of the volunteers.

“My best friend is a CASA volunteer and so we wanted to go out and support the cause and try to raise money for CASA” said Abbey.

“It was a real fun time, a lot of good people here doing good things,” said her husband, Brent.

The carnival themed fundraiser is expected to become an annual event and offer fun for all ages.

“The kids had a great time and we had kids from all over Warrick County. I think the bounce house and carriage rides were the biggest hits,” said Brandee Justus, the board president of Warrick County CASA.

It takes a lot of work to make events like this happen. Justus said it would not be possible without sponsors.

“I just want to thank the community and all of our sponsors. We had incredible sponsors,” said Justus.

In total, Justus says they raised around $6,000.