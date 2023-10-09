HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Castle Bands half-pot fundraiser has been steadily growing over the past few weeks, and last night a winner was drawn.

The half-pot total grew to $120,015 by the time of its drawing last night, with a prize of $60,007.50 for one lucky winner. The money raised from the half-pot will go towards helping the band travel to Indianapolis for various competitions.

The winning ticket was #33045530 according to Castle Bands, and the winner is asked to contact Castle Bands at (812)-853-2009.