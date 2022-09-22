NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – With last year’s Half Pot topping more than $120,000, Castle Band Boosters, Inc., the parent organization supporting Castle High School’s successful band program, announced today that this year’s Half Pot Raffle has already surpassed $47,000.

Tickets may be purchased:

Weekly – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5:30 – 8:00 pm, Saturday 3:00 – 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm in front of Archie and Clyde’s restaurant (8903 Bell Oaks Drive) in Newburgh and The (community) Event at Castle High School on September 24 from 3:00 – 8:00 pm.

The grand prize drawing will occur on October 9, 2022. The grand prize winner need not be present to win. The winning ticket number will be posted at https://www.castlebands.org/raffle. Rules and regulations are also available at this website.

Profits from the Castle Bands Half Pot will go to support the 251 member Castle Marching Knights and other band programs. The Castle Marching Knights are thirty-time Indiana State ISSMA

Marching Band Finalists, two-time Bands of America Grand National Championship Finalists and 2017 and 2022 Indiana Jazz Honor Band Champion. The marching band’s remaining competition schedule includes ISSMA Regional on October 15, Bands of America Super Regional on October 21-22, ISSMA Semi-State on October 29, ISSMA State Finals on November 5, and Bands of America Grand Nationals on November 10-12, 2022.

About the Castle Band Boosters, Inc.

The Castle Band Boosters, Inc. are a parent-led, nonprofit organization that supports the Castle High School Band Program. Parents support band activities through fundraising and volunteering to help the band prepare for performances. For more information, visit https://castlebands.org.