HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For a Tri-state marching band, the opportunity of a lifetime and months of preparation lead to this New Year’s Day. The Castle Marching Knights made their Rose Parade debut this morning in Pasadena California.

The 5-and-a-half-mile parade route lead the band through their biggest performance yet, in front of around 800,000 people. The band, made up of over 240 students, has been practicing for months, to perfect their routine.

Meanwhile, parents and family members who didn’t make the trip to the west coast, watched their loved ones perform on national television. The 135th Rose Parade streamed on abc at 10 o’clock this morning.

This year’s Rose Parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language”.