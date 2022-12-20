(WEHT) – As winter comes roaring in, cattle producers are encouraged to pay closer attention to their animals.

Reports say cold weather often increases the nutrient requirements. Experts say for every one degree under 32 degrees, farmers should increase their cattle feed by one percent.

Maintaining the food and water supply is crucial to keeping the cattle alive in the winter.

Forage Crops Production Specialist, Dr. James Rogers, with the NDSU Research Extension Center says, “If you see cows with snow on their back. That actually helps to insulate them once they get that snow covering on. Where it really affects them, is when we have winds decreasing that wind chill factor down that affects them. But also, if we have wet conditions. So cold temperatures, wind and wet hair coats really affects them.”

Dr. Rogers says cattle can even be at risk for Pneumonia and other illnesses after an extreme winter storm.

More tips about how to protect your cattle in the winter can be found here.