Caucus to fill former State Rep Sullivan’s seat happening Monday

Ind. (WEHT) — One of three Southwestern Indiana men will fill the seat vacated by now Secretary of State and former District 78 Rep. Holli Sullivan.

Sullivan was chosen for her new role by Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this month.

Tim O’Brien, Alfonso Vidal and Sean Selby each applied to fill the seat; the winner will be decided by a caucus vote Monday night.

O’Brien released the following statement Sunday to Eyewitness News:

It would be an honor to follow in the footsteps of Secretary Sullivan. Her work on the Ways and Means committee has helped improve our region tremendously and I would work to ensure this continues for many years to come. I’m running to provide collaborative leadership on important issues that face our region and state today. Candidate Tim O’Brien

Vidal, who currently serves on the state BMV commission, tells Eyewitness News the U.S. has fallen from the values of democracy, and his candidacy was his next step in trying to help.

“I think that it’s very important for me to have involvement at a state level. I think that’s where I feel the best to make the changes that I think are necessary and that are right for me,” Vidal said.

We reached out to Selby but did not have not yet heard back.

(This story was originally published March 28, 2021).