HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –The inmate at the Gibson County Jail who died last Friday night suffered a heart attack.

As Eyewitness News reported last week, the original report was that the inmate had a medical emergency.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in Friday a little before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency inside the Gibson County Jail.

According to the news release, corrections officers went to the cellblock where the medical incident was taking place and began CPR.

Shocks were also delivered by an AED unit.

Once the Princeton Fire Department and Gibson County Ambulance Service arrived, they took over medical treatment.

Authorities say the person was declared dead about 40 minutes later.