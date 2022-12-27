Causeway is directed Lila Neugebauer and stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, who received a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Actor. It is a quiet drama about damaged people dealing with traumatic pasts. Lawrence’s character is Lynsey, a US soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury, and Henry plays James, a mechanic who lost his leg in a tragic car crash.

After her truck breaks down Lynsey meets James, and the two strike up a quietly intimate but physically platonic friendship. Both characters slowly unveil their past traumas in well-written monologues and dynamic scenes that avoid maudlin over-sentimentality or tearful, attention-grabbing Oscar bait performances.

Causeway is a slow-moving film, but it’s also entrancing. Its examination of these damaged characters reveals how trauma has changed them into new people, somewhat unrecognizable from who they were in the past, and now they must figure out what this new person wants.

Some of the plot mechanics, particularly how the film manufactures the second act conflict between Lynsey and James, feel forced. It is as though writers Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders knew they needed to drive these characters apart and went with the most obvious choice.

Somehow, it’s easy to forget how good Lawrence can be; she’s a captivating screen presence in Causeway. And Henry is the heart of the film, supplying Causeway with the most energy and a little humor.

Ultimately, strong acting saves Causeway, and this is the kind of character drama that used to be theatrically released but now winds up on AppleTV+.