CDC recommending masks again in the Tri-State

(WEHT) – After the CDC announced new guidance on face masks, some cities and businesses are now telling people to cover up again. With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant, health officials are recommending Americans mask up indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Just as in the months before, the topic of a mask mandate is still controversial. Some health officials in Evansville and Newburgh have agreed that masks are highly recommended, but still do not know if any mandate will be put into effect in the near future.

Joe Gries, administrator of the Vanderburgh Health Department said, “I can’t predict the future, we don’t know where things are gonna go. Obviously, we’re gonna continue to watch the numbers. I’m sure the state health department, CDC, local health departments are all gonna continue to watch that as things adjust or change there may be a need. But right now we just don’t know where that’s gonna be we just know the more people that get vaccinated, the better off we’re gonna be.”

Christy Powell, Newburgh Town Manager adds, “we are following CDC guidelines. Everything we do we look to their direction. Obviously, we’re waiting for Governor Holcomb to come down with some clarification.”

Gries advised that the best way to stay safe is to continue to wear a mask in public and especially while indoors with non-family members to ensure those who are unable to be vaccinated can remain safe.

We also spoke with the public in the tri-state area who gave their opinions on having to potentially wear a mask again.

“Typically I won’t wear [a mask] unless the building that I’m walking into requires it. I feel like [masks are] not really necessary because the germs that you’re keeping inside them,” said Elexis Ivey of Evansville.

Esther Wannemuehler of Evansville, said, “I mean it’s obviously a little bit disappointing like we’ve come so far that you know no one wants to go back to wearing masks but at the same time you wanna think – is this necessary? If [the CDC] really thinks it’s necessary then we need to go along with it. If we finally want to get out of COVID, we have to do what the CDC thinks is best.”

Currently, there are still no mandates put into place in the Tri-State, but just as officials from Evansville and Newburgh have stated, we await more information from state level. We will be updating you as we hear more from the CDC and state officials.