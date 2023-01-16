(WEHT) – When the cold comes so does sickness. The CDC put out a warning for healthcare workers to be aware of a more invasive “Group A Strep” disease than what they are used to.

Officials say Group A Strep can also occasionally cause Pneumonia. Symptoms of Strep can include fever, intense throat pain and muscle aches.

“Group A Strep will resolve on its own, but if it is untreated, it could result in the development of acute rheumatic fever, an immunologic reaction to the bacteria which can lead to damage of the heart valves and the development of congestive heart failure,” says Stanley Spinola, an infectious disease specialist. “This could even lead to the need for heart valve replacement.”

To prevent the illness, parents are encouraged to make sure their children are washing their hands and avoid letting them share eating utensils or toothbrushes.

More information can be found here.