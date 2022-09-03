MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) – The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is hosting their 46th Art and Craft Fair. The fair will take place between September 9 -11 and will be open to the public from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A release says there will be more than 90 booths including 20 news artists varying in art like: glass, jewelry, metal, fiber, wood, photography, 2-D art, ceramics and up-cycled art.

The following food and beer concessions will be available at the fair: All Shook Up, Angel’s on Assignment, Bryn’s Cookie Bin, Jefferson County Fraternal Order of Police, Jefferson County Historical Society, Smokin’ T’s BBQ, and the YMCA of Jefferson County.

This year, a beer garden has been added with featured craft brews from Baum’s Baushaus. This is in addition to the Beverage Tents offering beer, wine and soda. Officials say pay-to-park lots will be on and near the fair’s campus. Representatives from the Craft Fair organizing committees say they are working to offer a KidZone area for children 10 and younger as well as the traditional Craft Fair Food Court.

Music will be provided by: Ivas John & Brian Curran, Eastwood Frisch & Polly Launay, Kaylene Vineyard, Tim Crosby, Josh Nelson, Del Herbert Duo, Heather Hammers, Devin Williams, and Jamie Nattier.

General admission tickets are $5 and children under 10 get in for free. You can find more information about the fair by visiting cedarhurst.org or calling (618)-242-1236.