EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As we leave October behind, the River Kitty Cat Cafe announced they will be hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’. The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pets of all species and humans of all ages are invited to pose with Santa at the Washington Square Mall. Officials say all proceeds will benefit the animals at the Vanderburgh Humane Society and River Kitty Cat Cafe.

The pictures will cost $25 and prints will cost an extra $5. All pets are required to be kept on a leash or in a carrier until the time of their photos. Pets must also be friends and current on their vaccinations.