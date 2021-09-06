Celebrating Labor Day after cancelling last year due to the pandemic

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) One of the longest running labor day celebrations in the country is wrapped Monday. The 135th Labor Day parade was held Monday morning in Princeton.

Much of last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. But this year it’s back in full force.

The event which began on Friday included carnival rides, food booths, a demolition derby and more.

“It’s just an opportunity for everybody to get together,” says Jeff Mays with Local 224, “This is one of the longest parades in the country and it’s just an oppoutunity for us to get together and celebrate people out there working hard to build America.”

Organizers say the annual Labor Day celebration in Gibson County is the second oldest continuous Labor Day celebration in the country.