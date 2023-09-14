HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Residents at an Evansville assisted living home are treated to music all the way from Tennessee.

The Evansville Protestant Home hosted Bishop Jim Tyson and the Gaten Church for a choir concert. The concert is part of National Assisted Living Week.

In addition to the concert, the residents were given a party and played some bingo.

Joyce Short, a resident at the home, says activities like the concert mean a lot to those living at the protestant home.

“Music has always been very important to me in my life. I played the organ when I was younger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. So, it’s always been a passion of mine to play music. Now I can’t; I’ve got arthritis so bad.”

National Assistive Living Week runs until Friday.