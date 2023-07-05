EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Starting this month, CenterPoint Energy customers could see some relief on their bills.

“We’re looking to save customers about $53 million in total. That would resonate on everyone’s bill – that’s residential, commercial, industrial – in particular residential, where, we’re about to see a decrease of $5 on the average customer’s bill,” says Matt Rice, Director of Indiana Electric Regulatory and Rates for CenterPoint Energy.

The plan involves the retirement of the A.B. Brown Coal Plant Units 1 and 2 this October as part of CenterPoint’s long-term electricity generation plan.

“There will be a demolition as part of the retirement, but really the securitization is really to refinance the amount on the books,” says Rice.

Thanks to a move by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2021, a pilot program with bond securitization will lead to a rate decrease for customers beginning with the July billing cycle.

But what exactly is is bond securitization?

“Securitization is basically a way to refinance our plants through the sale of securitization bonds, so that results in savings for our customers…securitization is a wonderful example of the work we’ve been doing to try and keep bills affordable for customers. This is about a two-year long process, and we’re finally here – so now customers can start reaping the benefits,” says Rice.

Despite complaints about the high rates compared to anywhere else in the entire state, centerpoint says it is working diligently to lower costs.

“We’re just excited to be able to provide this money saving strategy to our customers,” says Rice.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for additional details, who confirmed the agreement.