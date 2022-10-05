Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy Foundation is awarding $100,000 to Youth First Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students at Delaware Elementary School and Glenwood Leadership Academy in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. The check presentation is to be held October 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Glenwood Leadership Academy.

This gift from CenterPoint as well as funding from other sources will provide school-based social work services and prevention programs at Delaware Elementary School and Glenwood Leadership Academy. Youth First is addressing the growing need for mental health support in schools and is partnering with 110 schools across 12 counties to embed skilled social workers to become specialized mentors.

For More information visit: youthfirstinc.org