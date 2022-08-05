EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After nearly 48,000 customers were left without power following severe weather on Monday night, CenterPoint now says all customers affected have had their electric service restored.

A news release from CenterPoint says within the first 48 hours after the storms, power was restored to 97% of affected customers, leaving only approximately 1,000 without service. The release also says that the remaining customers had their power restored on Thursday night.

“We are proud of the hard work and efforts of our crews to safely and quickly restore power to the majority of customers within 48 hours of the storms,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “The extensive damages caused by multiple lines of storms with lightning and winds that exceeded more than 50 miles per hour, and gusts of nearly 70 miles per hour over a 13-hour period presented many challenges for our crews.”

CenterPoint says repairs in the hardest-hit areas required more than 40 pole replacements to reconnect electric service.